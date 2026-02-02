Gingersnap Rescue Ranch looking for volunteer help during Winter months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Gingersnap Rescue Ranch said it's shorter on volunteers during the colder, Winter months as it cares for over 250 rescued farm animals.

The ranch houses goats, horses, cows, alpacas, chickens, turkeys, ducks, Llamas and more. It takes in farm animals left without a home that would otherwise be butchered, abandoned or left without proper care. Often times, the animals are injured, and the rescue ranch helps nurse them back to help.

The Gingersnap Rescue Ranch petting zoo is open to the public all year long. Most of the animals are accessible for feed and pets.

Gingersnap started as a goat milk farm until the Hanover fire in 2018 burned down most of their facilities and killed a large number of their animals. With the remaining stock they were able to save, Eryn Maggard and her husband decided to open a rescue ranch instead, and started to rebuild. Eight years and hundreds of animals later, the ranch shows no sign of slowing down.