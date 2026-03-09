Air Academy students use engineering skills to create custom supports for younger students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three Air Academy High School seniors are wrapping up their time in Academy District 20 (D20) by using engineering to make a difference for young students.

Students Amanda Gorrell, Elianna Haffner, and Xavier Cofield connected with special education staff at nearby schools to learn how they could use engineering to help those in need, according to D20.

One of the projects was creating a custom chair to help first-grade student Miriam sit more comfortably alongside her friends at lunch, says officials.

The high school students also developed a design for Liam, a student at Woodmen-Roberts Elementary School. The group created custom plates for Liam's wheelchair to help him play and interact with classmates during recess. According to the Academy District 20, this project is still in development.

“This project gave our students the chance to see how engineering can directly impact someone’s daily life,” said Buhler, AAHS Engineering Teacher. “They are not just building something in a classroom. They are learning how thoughtful design can create greater access, connection and belonging for other students.”

