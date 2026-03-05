Preschoolers become published authors during ‘Young Authors’ Week

Young students in Colorado Springs spent the week celebrating reading by becoming authors themselves.At Ivybrook Academy, preschoolers took part in the school’s annual “Young Authors” Week as part of Read Across America Day and National Reading Month.

Children ages 18 months to 6 years old dictated their own original stories, illustrated the pages and presented their completed books to classmates and families.

Teachers say the activity helps build early literacy skills, creativity and confidence, while also introducing students to public speaking at a young age.

The project is part of Ivybrook’s play-based approach that blends Montessori and Reggio Emilia learning styles, encouraging children to explore ideas and tell stories in their own voices.

By the end of the week, each student walked away with a published book of their own making and a new sense of pride in their storytelling.

