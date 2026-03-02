Colorado Springs begins reroute and improvement project for Mesa Valley Trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced that it has begun a project to reroute and improve two sections of the Mesa Valley Trail.

Maps of the affected sections courtesy of the city Maps of the affected sections courtesy of the city

According to the city, one section will be in Sondermann Park and another in Mesa Valley Open Space.

The city says the goal is to move the trail farther away from Mesa Creek to prevent flood damage, protect the creek's watershed and improve long-term trail sustainability.

The trail will remain open during the improvements, with work expected to be completed by late April, the city confirms.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.