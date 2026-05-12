Unseasonable warm weather continues with a chance of storms on Wednesday

Tonight, we can expect partly cloudy skies along with breezy conditions. We will have southeast winds at around 5 to 10mph. There is a very slight chance of a passing shower. Overnight lows will be on the mild side, generally in the lower 50s for most communities here along the Pikes Peak Region. We can expect cooler temperatures in the High Country.

Wednesday will bring partly cloudy skies a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms may be on the severe side. The biggest threat from the storms that do become severe will be lightning and strong gusty winds. It will be a warm day with most communities reaching high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The record high for Colorado Springs on Wednesday is 83°, and the forecast high is 86°, so we could potentially set a record high on Wednesday, May 13th.

Thursday will bring us partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures once again. We will see highs in the mid to upper 80s. We could also see the return of Fire Weather Conditions.

Friday will bring us slightly cooler weather and drier conditions. We do have a slight chance of a passing shower, with highs in the lower 80s.

A chance of showers will stay with us through Saturday, with highs in the mid-80s.

Expect sunny and dry conditions for Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. Cooler and potentially wetter weather moves in for Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

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