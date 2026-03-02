20-year-old suspect in Pueblo shooting surrenders to authorities

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announces that the 20-year-old male suspected of being involved in the morning shooting on Feb. 26 near 14th Street has voluntarily surrendered.

Police say Leandro Medina surrendered to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office without any issues and is facing charges of first-degree murder and assault in the first degree.

The department says on Feb. 26, it responded to a shooting around 3:26 a.m., and when police arrived, they found 20-year-old Evie Gallegos dead. Police say another person inside the home was also shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KRDO13 spoke to the father of Evie, who said he had "no more tears left to cry" after losing his daughter.

