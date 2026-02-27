“No More Tears Left to Cry” : Father of 20-year-old shares grief with suspect still at large

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — Pueblo Police are searching for the man they say shot and killed 20-year-old Evie Gallegos early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting on East 14th Street, where they say Gallegos was shot and killed.

Police say another person inside the home was also shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Leandro Medina and are still searching for him as of Friday night.

Inside his home, Steven Gallegos spoke with KRDO13 about the heartbreak his family is facing. He says he has “no more tears left to cry.”

This week, Steven lost his daughter. Just four months ago, he also lost his son, Gabriel Gallegos.

Despite the unimaginable loss, he says he is leaning on his faith and family to get through this and is confident police will find Medina and bring justice for Evie.

“And that’s what I loved about my baby. She was a spitting image of me. She was my mini me. We’re going to get through this as a family,” Steven said.

Steven is inviting the community to a vigil at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 2800 block of East 14th Street, where she died, to honor her life.

Anyone with information about Medina’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pueblo Police.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788 for confidential support.

You can also click here from more domestic violence resources.