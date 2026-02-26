Bringing Comfort Through Scent : Newborn Hope helps NICU through scent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A Colorado nonprofit is working to bring comfort to families navigating the challenges of a NICU stay in hospitals across the state.

Courtesy of Newborn Hope

Newborn Hope, an organization that provides financial assistance and emotional support to families experiencing premature birth, has launched a community initiative centered around creating small “scent hearts.”

The fabric hearts are designed to strengthen bonding between parents and their babies. Experts say familiar scents can help stabilize a premature baby’s breathing and heart rate, especially during times when physical contact may be limited.

During a NICU stay, parents are not always able to remain at the bedside due to medical complications, recovery, or hospital restrictions. Organizers say the scent hearts help bridge that gap.

Parents typically wear the heart close to their skin before placing it near their baby in the NICU.

“She will wear the heart typically in her bra because it is the scent most closest to the heart and then with the baby — but anywhere on her she can wear it,” says Lindsay Pechek the executive director of Newborn Hope.

For years, volunteer Judy Case has hand-stitched more than 3,000 scent hearts for families across Colorado. But with demand growing, the organization says more are needed.

Courtesy of Newborn Hope

To help meet that need, Newborn Hope is hosting a workshop inviting community members to create additional hearts.

The workshop will take place Saturday at the Pueblo West Library from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Organizers say all sewing skill levels are welcome.

Those unable to attend can support the initiative by donating online at newbornhope.com