Sprawling storm sparks severe thunderstorms, tornado warnings, blizzards and feet of snow

By Meteorologists Mary Gilbert, Briana Waxman

(CNN) — A multiday storm ripping across the eastern US is bringing a significant severe weather threat from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast as blizzard conditions threaten parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes.

Damaging winds, some topping 75 mph, and tornadoes are possible across much of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, with a Level 4 out of 5 severe risk Monday afternoon across parts of South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. A Level 3 of 5 risk is in place from Georgia into Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The system kicked up Sunday with a powerful line of storms stretching from the Gulf Coast up to the Great Lakes and is racing eastward with winds up to 80 mph in spots. The system spawned numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings as it pushed east overnight, reaching the Appalachians by Monday morning.

Here’s the latest:

Severe storms: Nearly 13 million in the mid-Atlantic are under a Level 4 of 5 severe weather threat, with nearly 25 million more under a Level 2 or 3 of 5 risk from Florida through New York. Some twisters that spin up could be strong and long-lived, capable of causing EF-2 damage or greater.

Heavy snow: Parts of the Upper Midwest and northern Great Lakes received 1 to 2 feet of snow on Sunday. Nearly 11 million people across the Midwest and Great Lakes are under blizzard warnings Monday, and nearly 20 million more are under winter weather alerts from the Great Lakes to New England. The northernmost areas could receive an additional foot or more of snow.

Power outages: As of 6:30 a.m. ET Monday, nearly 500,000 customers had no power across seven states, according to PowerOutage.us, including over 100,000 in Michigan and more than 50,000 each in Ohio and Georgia.

Flight cancellations: As of Monday morning, more than 1,500 flights within, into or out of the US were canceled, and more than 800 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Dangerous roadways: Blizzard conditions will make navigating roads in some areas nearly impossible on Monday from Iowa to southern and eastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Schools impacted: School districts in Washington, DC, Maryland, Virginia, the Carolinas and further south announced closures, delays or early dismissals in anticipation of dangerous weather.

Cities prepare for severe impacts Monday

There have been more than 300 reports of damaging wind gusts from Texas to West Virginia and Georgia since Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, the system produced at least one reported tornado near Humphrey in Arkansas County, Arkansas, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Hail up to the size of tennis balls pelted east Texas.

Tornado and severe thunderstorm watches are posted this morning from the Florida Panhandle to the western Carolinas and the central Appalachians. More watches are likely as the system spreads across the Southeast and toward the Mid-Atlantic later in the day.

In anticipation of the severe threat, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Sunday night declared a state of preparedness, he said on X. In response, Baltimore County planned to open an Emergency Operations Center, with the state’s Department of Emergency Management coordinating readiness efforts, County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said.

All Baltimore County Public School campuses and offices will close early Monday due to the storm, the district said in a post on X. District of Columbia Public Schools also announced campuses would close two hours early Monday, with afterschool and evening activities canceled. Richmond Public Schools will be closed Monday and classes will be virtual because of the storm, the district said in an Instagram post.

The largest school districts in Maryland and Virginia announced early dismissals, and school closures and delays have also been announced in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Alabama and Florida, CNN affiliates reported.

In the Atlanta area, many school districts opted for virtual learning or delayed start times Monday, CNN affiliate WSB reported.

Several school districts in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area are also closed Monday, CNN affiliate WBTV reported. And in South Carolina, schools in the state’s Low Country and Grand Strand areas also announced closures, according to CNN affiliates WCSC and WPDE.

Potentially historic snow, blizzard conditions

While the southern, warmer side of the storm is generating severe thunderstorm concerns, the cold, northern side has been busy generating a lot of snow.

Snow totals from the storm are between 1 to 2 feet so far from southern Minnesota into central Wisconsin and northern Michigan. Snow totals could climb higher in some areas as blizzard conditions continue from Iowa to Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The worst of the storm should ease up by late this afternoon and early evening.

A snow emergency is in effect Monday for Milwaukee County after the weather service issued a blizzard warning for southeast Wisconsin until 4 p.m. Monday, County Executive David Crowley announced on X. Non-essential departments will be closed, including the courthouse and zoo.

This storm could end up being the snowiest ever in cities like Rochester, Minnesota. Parts of the city picked up about a foot of snow Sunday, with up to another foot possible by the time the storm comes to an end. Rochester’s heaviest snow was from a March 2005 storm that dropped 20 inches.

Iowa authorities on Sunday announced Interstate 80 closed both ways from around Iowa City to near Nebraska. In Wisconsin, many roads in northern counties were impassable Sunday, the state’s transportation department said, urging everyone in the region to avoid driving. And in Michigan, state police on Sunday said the Upper Peninsula’s Mackinac Bridge was closed and nearby roads across Cheboygan County were “impassable.”

Parts of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are forecast to end up with snow totals of more than 3 feet by Monday night.

Marquette, Michigan, is no stranger to high totals of lake-effect snow, but this storm could be one of its biggest ever. The city’s largest two-day storm total on record stands at about 32 inches from a March 1997 storm. It’s forecast to get anywhere from 2 to 4 feet of snow from the current storm.

And it’s not like this snow is falling in a peaceful winter wonderland — powerful winds are whipping it up to create dangerous whiteouts and longer-lasting blizzard conditions.

The punishing conditions are making travel extremely hazardous and could cause power outages to increase Monday.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN Meteorologist Brandon Miller contributed to this report.