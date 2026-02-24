Police say man who crashed car into Prospect Lake was a known gang member with a weapon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 39-year-old man faces weapon and reckless endangerment charges after driving his vehicle into Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs last week, according to arrest records. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says Cedric Bernard Harp was extracted from the submerged car after witnesses reported him driving erratically through the park.

CSPD says officers and fire crews responded to the 900 block of Prospect Lake Drive around 5:08 p.m. following reports of a vehicle in the water with a trapped driver. The police department says that while Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) firefighters performed life-saving measures on Harp, who was the sole occupant of the car, they discovered a concealed firearm in his waistband.

According to arrest records, bystanders at the scene told Colorado Springs police they observed the silver Chevrolet Impala driving from the public highway into the park; witnesses reported seeing the vehicle travel through grassy areas where multiple families were gathered before it entered the lake. The incident occurred during the late afternoon near a children's play area. An officer noted in the arrest affidavit that there were adults and children in the immediate vicinity while the vehicle was being driven through the park.

CSPD says a law enforcement database allegedly identified Harp as a known gang member with multiple prior felony arrests. Records show he was previously convicted of possession of weapons by a previous offender in June 2015 in El Paso County. Police say a check with the Department of Revenue revealed Harp did not have a valid driver's license. His license was originally suspended in April 2017 for excessive points and was currently revoked following three active restraints for unpaid citations.

Police say Harp was transported to Memorial Central Hospital for medical treatment after being rescued from the car in the lake. An arrest warrant was requested for charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving under restraint.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.