One victim in critical condition after car crashes into Prospect Lake

Editor's note: The livestream has ended. The full livestream is available below.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) performed a rescue at Memorial Park after a car went into Prospect Lake on Feb. 19.

CSFD says first responders were dispatched around 5:03 p.m., and upon arrival, two police officers and four firefighters entered the water and rescued the victim within two minutes.

"As soon as they got on scene, we had two police officers and four firefighters run into the low freezing water to ensure that we could get this person out of the car. They were able to break the windows of the car and rescue the victim inside the car in under two minutes," says CSFD spokesperson, Ashley Franco.

CSFD also called out their dive team to make sure no one else was in the water.

"We didn't find anyone else in the car, but of course we wanted to double-check, triple-check, quadruple-check that we didn't have anyone else there," says Franco.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to officials.

CSFD says two police officers and two firefighters were also taken to a local hospital due to cuts and experiencing hypothermic conditions.

At this time, the Colorado Springs Police Department says it believes the vehicle was traveling westbound on Airport and drove into the lake. The crash is currently under investigation by police.

