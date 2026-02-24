Colorado Special Olympics athlete selected for National USA Games

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- A proud Colorado native is preparing for the opportunity of a lifetime.

For more than two decades, Ashley Carbaja has dedicated herself to competition, teamwork, and perseverance through the Special Olympics. Now, her hard work is paying off in a big way.

Ashley has been selected as one of just 86 athletes chosen to represent Colorado at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. She is one of only four athletes named to the state’s bocce team — earning the chance to compete on a national stage in Minneapolis.

Over the past 20 years, Ashley has competed in swimming, basketball, track, and most recently bocce ball, collecting multiple state-level medals along the way. Family members say her determination and positive spirit have inspired teammates, coaches, and everyone who meets her.

Her mother, Lesa Carbajal, says the selection is a dream come true, but participating in the games comes with significant costs. Expenses include travel, lodging, meals, training, equipment, and transportation. Lesa will also take more than a week off work to support her daughter during the competition.

Now, friends, coworkers, and community members are rallying behind Ashley to help make the journey possible.

Supporters say the impact goes far beyond competition, giving Ashley the chance to represent Colorado while showcasing the inclusion, perseverance, and sportsmanship that define Special Olympics athletes nationwide.

Every donation, organizers say, brings Ashley one step closer to competing and sharing her story on one of the country’s biggest athletic stages.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.