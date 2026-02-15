Double stabbing under investigation in North Murray Boulevard area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Police are investigating a double stabbing that left two men with serious injuries early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the communications center received a report at 12:46 a.m. of a possible shooting near Galley Road and North Murray Boulevard. Multiple callers reported a male lying in the roadway and bleeding.

Officers responding to the scene located a man near Maxwell Road and North Murray Boulevard with multiple stab wounds. Around the same time, another call came from a nearby apartment, where a reporting party said someone had been stabbed following an argument. Police found a second male victim at that location, also suffering from stab wounds.

Both men were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say the incident started as a disturbance inside the apartment, and after the stabbing occurred, one victim fled to the street while the other remained inside.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.