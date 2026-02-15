Skip to Content
Double stabbing under investigation in North Murray Boulevard area

KRDO
By
today at 7:22 AM
Published 7:20 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Police are investigating a double stabbing that left two men with serious injuries early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the communications center received a report at 12:46 a.m. of a possible shooting near Galley Road and North Murray Boulevard. Multiple callers reported a male lying in the roadway and bleeding.

Officers responding to the scene located a man near Maxwell Road and North Murray Boulevard with multiple stab wounds. Around the same time, another call came from a nearby apartment, where a reporting party said someone had been stabbed following an argument. Police found a second male victim at that location, also suffering from stab wounds.

Both men were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say the incident started as a disturbance inside the apartment, and after the stabbing occurred, one victim fled to the street while the other remained inside.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. 

Samantha Hildebrandt

