Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage for CSPD officer injured in the line of duty

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage in full for Colorado Springs Police Department Corporal Cem Duzel, who was injured in the line of duty.

The public embraced the Duzel family back in 2018 after he suffered a terrible head injury during a late-night shooting call. What followed was over a year-long hospitalization and an inspiring show of perseverance, which included two years of intensive rehabilitation and speech therapy.

Courtesy: Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Through the Smart Home Program, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation says it's able to deliver specially adapted, mortgage-free homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, helping them regain independence and security.

“The mortgage means everything,” said Duzel, “Tunnel to Towers has eased our hearts and minds, especially with a new baby.”

On top of paying off the Duzels' family mortgage, they also completed the following renovations:

Renovated the first-floor bathroom, converting the bathtub into an accessible shower

Installed railings on three sets of stairs inside and around the home

Added a new exit from the garage and poured a walkway to the yard

Installed a whole-house generator for emergency power

Integrated smart-home technology in the master bedroom and main living area, allowing remote control of lighting, HVAC, security, and sound systems via mobile app

The foundation says its mission began 25 years ago when FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller gave his life while responding to the World Trade Center. Now, in his honor, they work to support America’s military members and first responders.

