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Free “Summerween” event brings costumes, cornhole, music and movies to Pueblo Mall

KRDO
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today at 6:19 AM
Published 5:55 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo is giving its best effort to make Halloween a bi-annual event. "Summerween" returns Saturday, this time inside the Pueblo Mall.

Hosted by the "Funhouse Haunted House" and Jed's Nightmare, the free event includes all of Halloween's favorite traditions, with trick-or-treating and your best costume encouraged. Below is a full list of activities.

🎃 Trick-or-treating

👗 Halloween fashion show

🎭 Costume contest

👑 Horror scream contest

🎯 $40 per team Cornhole tournament with cash prizes

🎬 Local horror movie showcase

🎧 DJ + live entertainment

🧟 Cosplayers

They will also have almost 50 vendors selling food, knick-knacks and a wide range of hand-made items.

Summerween starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. on Saturday. People can come through any entrance in the mall. You can find the vendors near the JCPenney, while the horror movie showings are near the kiddie play area on the southwest wing of the mall.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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