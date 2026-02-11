Southern Colorado experiencing ‘false spring,’ arborists warn early growth could stress trees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Many people across Southern Colorado may be celebrating warmer days, but arborists say the unusual winter weather could actually be putting local trees at risk.

Experts warn that drought conditions, fluctuating temperatures, and what some are calling a “false spring” are already causing concern for trees and plants across the Pikes Peak region. Some species, including elm and crabapple trees, have started budding earlier than normal, something specialists say could leave them vulnerable if colder temperatures return.

Local ISA Certified Arborists say there is a common misconception that recent snowfall is providing enough moisture to help struggling trees recover from ongoing drought conditions; however, the reality may be more complex.

January alone in 2025 brought 16.2 inches of snow to Colorado Springs, making it the second snowiest January on record. Despite the snowfall, average temperatures remained slightly above normal, creating conditions that can confuse plant growth cycles.

According to experts, early plant growth triggered by unusual temperatures puts local trees and shrubs at risk later in the year.

Adding to the concern, experts say this environmental stress can cause the potential spread of destructive boring beetles, which have been linked to increasing wildfire risk by creating dead fuel.

“I grew up here in the Springs. I definitely remember us having some warm and dry winters, but this one seems to be kind of next level,” said local arborist Mike Masters.

Masters recently showed signs of stress on a boxwood plant at the Heritage Garden in Colorado Springs. He explained that boxwoods typically maintain a darker green color, sometimes turning slightly bronze during the winter months. However, he said this year’s bronzing appears more severe than usual.

Boxwood plant at the Heritage Garden in Colorado Springs

Experts say early growth can force trees and shrubs to use stored water and energy reserves too soon. If colder temperatures return, which is common in Colorado, plants may not have enough resources to recover, making them more vulnerable to long-term damage.

Signs of plant stress can include weak new growth and smaller-than-normal leaves. Healthy trees typically produce strong, consistent seasonal growth.

“We’re definitely hearing from a lot of our customers right now,” Masters said. “They have concerns about how dry it has been this year.”

Arborists recommend homeowners closely monitor their trees as they begin to leaf out this spring. They say proactive care, including supplemental watering and consulting certified arborists, can help protect landscaping and maintain long-term plant health.

Experts emphasize that false springs are a reminder for homeowners to stay attentive to their plants’ needs, even when winter conditions appear to ease early.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.