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Weather

Clearing on Mother’s Day, heat wave this week

By
today at 8:41 AM
Published 7:50 AM

TODAY: It's a cool and gloomy start to our Mother's Day. We'll see clearing skies through the morning and especially the afternoon. Temps top out in the upper 50s and lows 60s for most.

TONIGHT: A cool night is expected, with upper 30s and low 40s. We'll see mostly clear skies.

THIS WEEK: Big weather story this week is an incoming heat wave! We'll already see widespread 80s on Monday, with mid to upper 80s midweek for Colorado Springs, and lower 90s by midweek for Pueblo and the plains. A storm system approaching by the end of the week and will have to be watched for thunderstorm potential, and some slightly cooler temps. Definitely feeling like summer this week!

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Luke Victor

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