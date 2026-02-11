Missy Woods, CBI analyst accused of manipulating DNA results, pleads not guilty

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Yvonne "Missy" Woods, a now-former Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) DNA scientist accused of manipulating test results, pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday for more than 100 charges, according to court records.

Her charges include attempting to influence a public servant, forgery, perjury and cyber crime charges.

According to the CBI, Woods allegedly tampered with DNA testing by altering or omitting results from case files, an allegation that has drawn concern about the integrity of all of her work.

In October of 2023, Woods was put on leave from the CBI and later retired, performing no additional work in the meantime.

The CBI has since worked to review her cases. As of December of 2024, the CBI said that it had identified over 1,000 cases impacted by her alleged misconduct. The agency also estimated that the cost of her alleged mishandlings sat around $11 million.

Woods will be back in court and has a motions hearing on Aug. 27, court records say.

