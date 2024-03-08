CBI releases findings from internal affairs probe of resigned scientist

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced the findings of an internal affairs investigation into a former CBI DNA scientist accused of data manipulation of DNA test results.

The CBI says that a thorough internal investigation initiated in September 2023, has revealed that Yvonne “Missy” Woods manipulated data in the DNA testing process, posting incomplete test results in some cases.

According to the CBI, this discovery puts all of her work in question, and the CBI is in the process of reviewing all her previous work for data manipulation to ensure the integrity of all CBI laboratory results.

“Public trust in our institutions is critical to the fulfillment of our mission,” said CBI Director Chris Schaefer. “Our actions in rectifying this unprecedented breach of trust will be thorough and transparent.”

The CBI Internal investigation, dated February 26, 2024, determined that Woods:

Omitted material facts in official criminal justice records

Tampered with DNA testing results by omitting some of those results

Violated CBI’s Code of Conduct and CBI laboratory policies ranging from data retention to quality control measures

In September 2023, CBI became aware that DNA sample testing performed by Yvonne “Missy” Woods, a 29-year veteran of the CBI crime lab, may have deviated from standard operating procedures.

On October 3, 2023, Woods was placed on administrative leave, and an internal investigation was initiated by CBI Director Chris Schaefer. Woods performed no additional laboratory work and retired on November 6, 2023.

As part of the internal investigation, the CBI collaborated with members of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to ensure an independent evaluation of the scientific and technical issues involved.

From October 3, 2023, to the present, CBI’s Quality Management team has been reviewing all of Woods’ work. At this time, 652 cases have been identified as affected by Woods’ data manipulation between 2008 and 2023. A review of Woods’ work from 1994 to 2008 is also underway.

CBI’s DNA forensics team identified the following types of manipulation in Woods’ work:

Deleted and altered data that concealed Woods’ tampering with controls

Deleted data that concealed Woods’ failure to troubleshoot issues within the testing process

Failed to provide thorough documentation in the case record related to certain tests performed

The CBI says that these manipulations appear to have been intentional conduct on the part of Woods.

According to the CBI, the review did not find that Woods falsified DNA matches or otherwise fabricated DNA profiles. She instead deviated from standard testing protocols and cut corners, calling into question the reliability of the testing she conducted.

According to CBI’s policies and procedures, Woods should have conducted additional testing to ensure the reliability of her results in these affected cases.

Based on the results of this investigation, CBI is evaluating and implementing process and procedural changes that will enhance the integrity of its testing processes and their results.

A separate criminal investigation initiated late last year in the Woods matter is still underway. The CBI continues to cooperate with our law enforcement partners across the state.