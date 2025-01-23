Missy Woods, CBI data analyst accused of manipulating data in hundreds of cases, facing over 100 charges

COLORADO (KRDO) – Yvonne "Missy" Woods, the former DNA analyst for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation accused of manipulating data in over 800 criminal cases, is now facing over 100 charges.

According to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, Woods faces 102 counts, including multiple counts of perjury, attempt to influence a public servant, and forgery of a government issued document. She also faces a single cyber crime charge.

Woods turned herself into the Jefferson County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 22, where she is now being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

According to an internal affairs investigation conducted by a team in Kansas, Woods tampered with DNA testing by altering and omitting test results from case files, while further omitting details in criminal justice records.

In December, CBI reported that they'd identified over 1,000 cases impacted by Woods' misconduct.

According to an arrest affidavit written by an investigator for the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, Woods admitted that she deleted data in some cases to avoid doing extra work.

For example, the affidavit alleges that in over 30 sexual assault cases, Woods submitted reports to agencies reflecting that no male DNA had been found, when in fact small amounts of male DNA were present and additional testing was required.

Of the 58 cases listed in the affidavit, 38 of them involve sex assault investigations.

According to the affidavit, the affected cases came from jurisdictions across the state, including Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Fremont Counties.

Through the end of 2024, the CBI estimates that the fiscal costs due to Woods’ alleged misconduct was over $11 million.

Woods is set to appear in Jefferson County court Thursday morning.