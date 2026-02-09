Vietnam veteran’s widow seeking assistance after heartfelt necklace goes missing in Falcon

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A veteran's widow is hoping her desperate plea will reach the right person after she lost a heartfelt memento in memory of her husband.

Linda Maple said that her husband, a combat Vietnam vet, passed away in 2019; in March, they would have been married for 54 years.

Walter R. Maple received two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars due to his service, family said. His wife Linda had a special ring made into a necklace to remember him.

"This ring is not just a ring, it's a part of him," Maple told KRDO13.

Source: Linda Maples

Maple said the ring, which was custom-fitted to dangle on a chain, has his birthstone in the middle. Maple believes she lost it Saturday at the Falcon King Soopers off Woodmen Road, though she also visited Guadalajara Family Mexican Restaurant last weekend.

"To me, this is part of my vow. It's my commitment to him," she said.

If you believe you've located the necklace, please email us at news@krdo.com and we can connect you with Maple.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.