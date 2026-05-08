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The Air Academy girls lacrosse team scores 22 goals in their playoff win

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New
Published 10:50 PM

The Air Academy girls lacrosse team defeated Durango 22-9 on Friday night to advance in the Class 4A playoffs. The Kadets will play Golden on Monday.

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Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

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