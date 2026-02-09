Victim identified from shooting near North Circle Drive and East Boulder Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner has identified the victim from the Feb. 5 shooting in the 2500 block of Gunnison Street off of N. Circle Drive and E. Boulder Street.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Donald Tallman, according to the coroner.

Photo of Donald Tallman courtesy of CSPD

Police say that they received a report on the shooting around 4:50 p.m., and when officers responded, Tallaman was found dead on the scene.

According to law enforcement, the incident is being investigated as a homicide, and all involved parties are believed to be accounted for.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

