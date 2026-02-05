CSPD investigating fatal shooting near North Circle Drive and East Boulder Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports that officers are investigating a shooting near the 2500 block of Gunnison Street off of N. Circle Drive and E. Boulder Street.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 5, and when officers responded, they found one person deceased.

CSPD reports that all parties involved have been accounted for and that the investigation is ongoing.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.