CSPD investigating fatal shooting near North Circle Drive and East Boulder Street

today at 6:41 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports that officers are investigating a shooting near the 2500 block of Gunnison Street off of N. Circle Drive and E. Boulder Street.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 5, and when officers responded, they found one person deceased.

CSPD reports that all parties involved have been accounted for and that the investigation is ongoing.

Abby Smith

