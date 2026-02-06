Wanted fugitive out of Fremont County located in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man previously described by the sheriff's office as one of the county's "most-wanted violent fugitives" has been located after walking away from a community corrections facility.

Officials said 37-year-old Richard Capek left ICCS Pueblo on Jan. 31. After a search, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced Friday that he had been seen near Garden of the Gods and I-25 and later located.

According to CSPD, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office had learned that he reportedly had unlawful possession of an AR-15 rifle, and said he had "made threats to shoot law enforcement officers if they attempted to arrest him."

CSPD says that they began to surveil Capek once he was spotted on Friday, and he ultimately parked at the Walmart off Razorback Road.

Tactical units were deployed and acted once residents were clear from the scene, according to CSPD.

CSPD says they pinned Capek's vehicle, but even then, he attempted to drive away, and the vehicle began to smoke. The police department says law enforcement then put pepper powder in his vehicle.

Police say Capek got out of the car, was confronted by a K9, and at that point complied with demands.

"Ammunition designed to defeat bullet proof vests was located by Detectives in the vehicle," read a blotter post by CSPD.

The Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) says he was ultimately not found with a weapon.

CSPD says multiple agencies were involved in this operation, including CSPD, the CDOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU), and Colorado State Patrol.

"This incident highlights CSPD’s commitment to public safety and its responsiveness in assisting outside law enforcement partners," a post by CSPD read. "By working collaboratively with state and local agencies, CSPD ensured a safe resolution to a high-risk situation, reinforcing its dedication to protecting the citizens of Colorado Springs."

As for Capek walking away from community corrections, CDOC says they are reviewing the case in accordance with department policy for further follow-up.