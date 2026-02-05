Search underway for one of Fremont County’s former most-wanted violent fugitives

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Law enforcement officials are searching for 37-year-old Richard Capek. Capek reportedly walked out of ICCS PUEBLO, a community corrections facility.

KRDO13 has learned Capek left the facility on Jan. 31 and has now been missing for 5 days.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) are on the lookout for Capek. CCPD says he has ties to the Cañon City area.

Capek has been on law enforcement's radar for years. His first offenses go back about 20 years, according to court records.

He was previously described as one of Fremont County’s most-wanted violent fugitives. He was arrested by a United States Marshals Service tactical team from the agency’s Special Operations Group in 2024 for multiple outstanding felony warrants, including 2nd degree assault via strangulation, violation of a protection order, 3rd degree assault, and domestic violence. He was also wanted for a residential burglary that occurred on July 11th, where multiple firearms were stolen from a residence in Rockvale, Colorado, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).

He was sentenced to 36 months in prison for burglary charges. Capek was scheduled to have another parole hearing in March this year. He was expected to be eligible for parole in August this year. According to the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC), Capek was estimated to be released on Feb. 26, 2027.

KRDO13 has reached out to the CDOC about Capek's escape and what security measures were in place. This article will be updated with a response.

