Suspect in December Colorado Springs shooting arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that it has arrested a man accused of a December 2025 shooting.

According to CSPD, 21-year-old Christopher Bennings confessed to the shooting after he was taken in custody on a misdemeanor warrant.

Police say the shooting occurred on Dec. 11 in the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue. At the time of our initial reporting, police said the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his lower leg, and they believe it started with a fight over money.

Police say Bennings was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on his misdemeanor warrant and charges related to the shooting.

