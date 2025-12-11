Shooting on South Nevada Avenue leaves atleast one person injured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a shooting on South Nevada Avenue and East Ramona Avenue.

Police confirm that there is at least one person injured, with initial reports that a person has been shot in the foot.

A KRDO13 crew on scene confirms that roughly six to seven patrol units are parked directly across from Chick-fil-A near Circle S Motel.

Details are minimal at this time. This article may be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.