Shooting on South Nevada Avenue leaves atleast one person injured

today at 6:38 PM
Published 6:34 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a shooting on South Nevada Avenue and East Ramona Avenue.

Police confirm that there is at least one person injured, with initial reports that a person has been shot in the foot.

A KRDO13 crew on scene confirms that roughly six to seven patrol units are parked directly across from Chick-fil-A near Circle S Motel.

Details are minimal at this time. This article may be updated.

