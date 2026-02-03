EPSO releases identity of suspect who reportedly reached for officer’s gun and was shot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has announced the identity of a woman who police say attempted to grab an officer's shotgun and was shot in return by a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer.

30-year-old Micaela Pasillas was taken to the hospital, is expected to survive her injuries, and has charges pending, EPSO says.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Jan. 31, when CSPD says it responded to a call for service near Marion and Delaware Drives. The department says it received a call for service because someone reported a disturbance between a male and female party.

According to police, Pasillas was armed with a knife when they arrived, fled from officers, and threw the knife while running. CSPD says she then entered a CSPD patrol car, refused commands to get out, and reached for a shotgun in the patrol car. The police department says that one officer fired their weapon at Pasillas.

CSPD says that the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has assumed responsibility for the officer-involved shooting investigation. The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave in adherence to the department's policy.

