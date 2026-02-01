Developing: Officer involved shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Police are releasing new details about an officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs Saturday night that occurred in the 1200 block of Delaware Drive, just east of the Citadel Mall.

CSPD says officers were called out around 10 p.m. for a reported disturbance involving a man chasing a woman, with reports that a rifle may have been involved.

When officers arrived, they contacted a woman matching the description. Police say she was armed with a knife and ran from officers, refusing repeated commands to stop.

CSPD says the woman threw the knife while officers continued to chase her on foot, then got into the front seat of a police cruiser and again refused commands to get out.

Police say as officers tried to remove her from the vehicle, she reached for a duty shotgun inside the cruiser. At that point, one officer fired at least one shot, hitting the woman.

Officers immediately began providing medical aid until she was taken to a local hospital. Police say she is in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation, as required by state law. CSPD says a significant event briefing, including body camera video, is expected to be released within 21 days.