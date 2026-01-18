21-year-old arrested for breaking in, vandalizing Pueblo West public library

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - It was more than a broken window, but that's what first drew Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies to the Pueblo West Library Sunday morning.

At 8:15 in the morning, sheriff's deputies arrived at the library to find the front window smashed in by several rocks. After retrieving a key to the building, the deputies went further inside.

Inside the library, the sheriff's office reports that deputies discovered significant damage to several computers, office equipment, machines, and the person claiming responsibility, 21-year-old Boden White.

According to the sheriff's office, after being detained, White admitted to breaking in and causing the damage, which is estimated at $10,000.

White is now facing charges of second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, and second-degree trespassing.

Previously, White made headlines as a standout wrestler for Pueblo County High School.