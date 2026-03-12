Skip to Content
Weather

Tracking high winds & fire danger

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 4:10 AM

TODAY: Low temperatures in the morning will be chilly in the 20s. However, we warm back up quickly to the 60s for El Paso County and 70s for areas to the southeast. We're tracking even stronger wind gusts, with some 60 MPH gusts possible across higher elevation areas in Southern Colorado and 100 MPH gusts across the foothills in NoCo. Red Flag Warnings are in place for most of Southern Colorado from 11 am until 9 pm.

EXTENDED: Fire danger continues Friday and Saturday with warm temps and gusty winds. Sunday brings some much-needed moisture and cooler temps back around average in the 50s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.