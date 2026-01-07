Final TreeCycle weekend approaches; over $10 thousand raised for youth programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The final weekend to turn your Christmas tree into cash for youth programs is approaching.

Colorado Springs Youth Sports is accepting Christmas trees through its TreeCycle program until Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. According to the program, this helps keep your tree out of landfills and uses it as mulch instead.

All the nonprofit asks is that you bring a minium $5 dontation that will go towards various youth development programs throughout the city.

Organizers say they've already raised over $10,000, with nearly 2,000 trees donated.

Trees can be donated at the following locations:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

Martin ‘Ed’ Ragain Field (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30th Street)

Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

