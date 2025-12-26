Colorado Springs TreeCycle program kicks off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The TreeCycle program has officially kicked off for the 2025-2026 season, with its first drop-off location opening at Rocky Top Resources.

Residents can drop off their Christmas tree at Rocky Top Resources on East Las Vegas Street from now until Jan. 31, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays, and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays. As a reminder, drop-offs will not be available at this location on Sundays and holidays.

The suggested donation for drop-off is $5, with proceeds benefiting Colorado Springs Youth Sports. The nonprofit focuses on youth development through sports.

Several additional drop-off locations will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on January 3-4 and 10-11, 2026:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

Martin ‘Ed’ Ragain Field (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30th Street)

Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.