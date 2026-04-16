Fort Carson soldier awarded second Purple Heart for bravery in Afghanistan

Written by KRDO13 intern, Melissa Ramirez

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Fort Carson soldier has been awarded a second Purple Heart, more than a decade after being wounded during combat in Afghanistan.

Master Sergeant Sean Ambriz was injured in 2011 while serving as a medic during a mission to assist a humanitarian convoy that came under enemy fire, military officials say.

According to Ambriz, during the attack, he ran more than 100 meters to help a wounded Afghan police officer when an explosion sent shrapnel into his face, lodging within one inch of his left eye.

Despite his injuries, Ambriz continued the mission. "It wasn't an injury that would keep me out of the fight, per se. I didn't lose a limb, and the biggest thing was that it was an infection. But other than that, we had to get back out on mission, so we got more ammo and food and went back out 20 minutes later. I didn't want to go out there without them, or I don't want them to go out there without me."

Ambriz says that after the incident, he remained deployed for several more months.

He was previously awarded a Bronze Star and his first Purple Heart. His second Purple Heart was granted later after he pursued additional recognition for his injuries.

Ambriz, now stationed at Fort Carson, continues to serve.

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