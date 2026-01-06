Chamber Orchestra debuting piece honoring Club Q victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Chamber Orchestra of Colorado Springs is performing two world premieres Saturday and Sunday at the Ent Center for the Arts, including a piece dedicated to the memory of those killed in the Club Q nightclub shooting in 2022.

The piece, called "Somewhere Bluebirds Fly," originally premiered at the Library of Congress last summer as a flute choir piece. Inspired by the melody of "Somewhere over the Rainbow," composer Erin Spencer adapted the piece for a full orchestra set. The Chamber Orchestra of Colorado Springs picked the piece for its weekend concert, "The Human Equation," and will be the first to perform it for a live audience.

The opening melody is made up entirely of notes that stand for the names of each victim: A for Ashley Paugh, C for Kelly Loving, G for Raymond Green Vance and D for both Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump.

The orchestra performs Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. A soloist will also perform an Electric Cello Concerto. Tickets at the Ent Center range from $17.50 to $40.50.