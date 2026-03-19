5 things to know for March 18: TSA staffing shortages, Incoming heat wave, Iran war latest, Illinois primaries, Cuba

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Scientists have long sought ways to slow the brain’s aging, often focusing on drugs and high-tech therapies. But a new study points to a surprisingly accessible solution: a unique diet low in salt and rich in leafy greens may help slow cognitive decline by more than two years.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Airport lines

Security lines are stretching for hours at some US airports as TSA staffing thins during the partial government shutdown. Wait times vary widely, but some have surpassed two hours at major hubs this week. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, officials are urging travelers to arrive three hours early. For many TSA agents, this marks their first unpaid week since the shutdown began in mid-February — prompting a surge in callouts and resignations. The strain is especially evident at Houston airports, where over half of TSA employees called out on Sunday and Monday. Compounding the disruptions, bad weather is triggering thousands of flight delays and cancellations nationwide.

LIVE UPDATES: CNN is tracking TSA security wait times at 15 major airports across the US, including those in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver. See the current wait times here.

2️⃣ Heat wave

A potentially historic heat wave is set to grip much of the western US in the coming days, with some areas at risk of breaking all-time April temperature records before the month even begins. Fueled by human-caused climate change, the surge will bring summerlike heat in March from California to Texas and as far north as Montana. Extreme heat warnings and alerts are already in place for millions from San Francisco to Phoenix. Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, a powerful storm has moved out, but hundreds of thousands of customers remain without power across the Great Lakes, Northeast and mid-Atlantic — a dangerous situation as frigid air moves in behind it.

3️⃣ Iran war

Iran launched fresh attacks on Israel today, vowing revenge for the deaths of two senior Iranian leaders on Tuesday. At least two people were killed in central Israel as the country said it was intercepting Iranian missiles at various places, including in Tel Aviv. In the predawn hours, CNN teams in the region witnessed flashes in the sky, including what appeared to be a cluster munition missile over the city. Multiple locations in Tel Aviv were struck by falling debris, with bomb disposal teams and emergency crews dispatched to the scene. Video showed debris on a residential street and a vehicle on fire.

WATCH: Deadly Iranian missile strike targets Tel Aviv

4️⃣ Illinois primaries

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton has won the Democratic primary for an open US Senate seat, putting the little-known state official on a likely path to Washington in deep-blue Illinois. If elected, she would become just the sixth Black woman in US Senate history. Backed early by Gov. JB Pritzker, Stratton will face Republican Don Tracy, a former state party chair, in November. While the race drew less national attention than recent Texas primaries, the winner is far more likely to join the US Senate with an opportunity to remain there for decades. The seat is opening as longtime Sen. Dick Durbin, 81, prepares to step aside after first being elected in 1996.

5️⃣ Cuba

Cuba’s president has issued a new warning to the Trump administration, saying that any attempt by the US to take control of the country would be met with “impregnable resistance.” The message comes after President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested a potential US takeover could happen “very soon.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio followed up with a blunt assessment from the Oval Office, saying the island nation needs “new people in charge.” Cuba is also struggling this week to restore power to millions of people after a nationwide blackout. The country’s power grid collapsed on Monday, weeks after a US blockade of oil effectively shut off supplies.

Breakfast browse

E. coli linked to cheddar cheese made with raw milk

The FDA has urged Raw Farm to voluntarily recall its raw milk cheese after identifying it as a “likely source” of an E. coli outbreak, but the company declined.

USPS delivers warning

The US Postal Service chief said the 250-year-old agency could run out of cash within a year without Congress’ help.rite a short blurb with link to story.

Video: Rare fireball spotted over eastern US

A rare fireball bright enough to be seen during broad daylight dazzled skies and triggered a sonic boom in parts of the eastern US on Tuesday.

This man spent $69 million on an NFT. Five years on, he believes in digital art more than ever

Following the spectacular collapse of the NFT market, is Vignesh Sundaresan’s record purchase worth anything at all?

Webb telescope photos show mysterious little red dots

Astronomers don’t know what they are.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Crossing guard assaulted while helping children

Authorities are looking for a person seen assaulting a crossing guard outside of a Pennsylvania elementary school. View footage of the incident.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Meghan Pryce.