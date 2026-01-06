15-year-old accused of firing shots into the air in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says it arrested a 15-year-old boy who is accused of firing shots into the air on Monday afternoon.

According to the department, its "Shot Spotter" technology detected the sound of three gunshots in the area of North Fountain Avenue and North Glendale Avenue around 2 p.m.

Officers later located the suspect in the area, and he matched a description from video evidence, police say.

According to police, the juvenile suspect admitted to firing the gun and was booked into the Pueblo Youth Services Center. Police say he faces the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a juvenile

Prohibited use of a firearm

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.