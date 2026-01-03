Man out on bond for drug charges, arrested with meth and guns, say Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - At 11:22 on Friday night, Colorado Springs Police were phoned by a local security guard patrolling the parking garage at Costilla and Tejon Street. The security guard reported a man sitting inside his parked car, slumped over the steering wheel.

When police officers arrived, they saw the same scene: the man slumped over the wheel of the car, unconscious. Officers proceeded to wake the man, Sully Lewis, age 31, up.

Upon waking up, the officers say that Lewis told them he had a gun tucked into his waistband and methamphetamine in the car. In the police blotter report about the arrest, the officers say that Lewis followed the officer's instructions and was detained without incident.

The police officers say they searched the rest of Lewis's vehicle and found a large quantity of illegal narcotics and additional firearms, plus the handgun in his waistband.

At the time of the arrest, Lewis was out on a $1,000 bond in connection with a November 25, 2025, criminal case involving possession of a controlled substance and a $3,000 bond in connection with an October 17, 2025, criminal case charging him with burglary.

Lewis is currently being held in the El Paso County jail on a $50,000 bond.