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Weather

Fire Danger returns tomorrow

krdo
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Published 3:13 PM

Today: Temperatures peaked with highs being the hottest we will likely see this week. Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and many other areas set new daily record high temperatures. Colorado Springs was in the low 80s with Pueblo 10 degrees warmer in the low 90s. Winds are mild for now but as we head into tomorrow the winds and haze will likely pick up.

Tomorrow: High temperatures are just a degree cooler and still very warm. The evening brings a slight chance to see a shower but mainly just heavy clouds. Due to the dry conditions and increase in winds most of southeastern Colorado is under a Red Flag Warning from 11 am until 8 pm.

Friday: Slight chance to still see some moisture in the morning mainly before 11 am. A cloudy start to the day and the winds pick up in the afternoon. The southern areas through Las Animas County have the highest gusts with 45 mph gusts possible.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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