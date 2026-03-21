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Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on Colorado Springs’ southeast side; driver arrested

KRDO
By
New
Published 4:49 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday night on the city’s southeast side, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Officers were called to the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Pace Drive around 10:11 p.m. on March 20 for a reported crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in the roadway with serious injuries. Investigators say she had been riding an electric dirt bike northbound on Academy Boulevard, approaching Pace Drive.

Police say a black SUV traveling southbound on Academy attempted to turn left onto eastbound Pace Drive but failed to yield, colliding with the dirt bike. The driver then fled the scene.

During the investigation, officers were able to gather information about the suspect vehicle and share it with other units. A short time later, Sand Creek patrol officers located the SUV parked at a nearby apartment complex while responding to an unrelated call.

Officers contacted the driver, identified as Yamiel Navarrete-Garcia, 23, who was then arrested on multiple charges related to the hit-and-run crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team has been notified and is continuing the investigation.

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Samantha Hildebrandt

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