Man sentenced to life in prison after shooting two women at Pueblo’s Veteran’s Tavern

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after shooting two women, ultimately killing one of them.

The Pueblo Police Department said that the shooting unfolded on June 28, 2024, at Veteran's Tavern. Both women who were shot were taken to the hospital, where one later died, marking the 14th homicide in Pueblo in 2024.

In August of 2024, David Martinez was arrested as detectives said they had evidence linking him back to the murder.

Martinez’s first trial in July 2025 ended without a verdict when it was declared a mistrial. After another two-week trial that began on Sept. 30, Martinez was found guilty of first-degree murder, a crime that carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole in the state of Colorado.

He was officially sentenced on Monday and will serve the rest of his life behind bars.

Previous reporting by Sadie Buggle contributed to this report.

