Man found guilty of killing woman, injuring another in 2024 shooting at Pueblo tavern

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – On Thursday, a jury found a Pueblo man guilty of killing one woman and injuring another during a 2024 shooting at Veteran's Tavern in Pueblo.

According to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's (DA) Office, David Martinez was found guilty on one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder on Oct. 9, following a mistrial in July.

Pueblo police say that on the night of June 28, 2024, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Veteran's Tavern, located at 315 E Northern Ave. When they arrived, they discovered two women who had been shot– one in critical condition.

Both women were taken to the hospital, where one later died, marking the 14th homicide in Pueblo in 2024.

Martinez was arrested on Aug. 8, 2024, after detectives linked him to the shooting and obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

Martinez’s first trial in July 2025 ended without a verdict when it was declared a mistrial. After another two-week trial that began on Sept. 30, Martinez was found guilty of first-degree murder, a crime that carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole in the state of Colorado.

Martinez is being held without bond and is scheduled to be officially sentenced on Dec. 29.

