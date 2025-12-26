Veterans legal services at Mt. Carmel expanding in the New Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center announced Friday that legal services for veterans at the organization will expand in 2026.

According to a spokesperson, its onsite service3 provider, Rocky Mountain Veterans Advocacy Project (RMVAP), will begin offering services on a weekly basis instead of the current monthly basis.

“We remain committed to providing access to a wide range of services that can provide an increased quality of life for area Veterans and their families,” said Executive Director Bob McLaughlin with the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. “Adding these services on a weekly basis is a key step to fulfilling Mt. Carmel’s mission of insuring that no veteran is left behind.”

Services offered include VA disability compensation appeals, military discharge upgrades, family law, estate planning, housing and employment disputes, and representation in criminal defense and personal injury matters, according to a spokesperson.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.