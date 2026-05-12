Suicide prevention experts urge open dialogue after airport tragedy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Matthew Mott, 41, died by suicide after being struck by a plane on a runway at Denver International Airport, according to the Denver Medical Examiner.

The dramatic nature of the event has brought national attention to the issue of mental health and suicide awareness, with experts urging more public conversation.

Police confirmed Mott had resided in Pueblo as recently as 2016.

Cass Walton, executive director of the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, highlighted the importance of human connection in addressing mental health.

"The biggest tool that we have to deal with mental health is each other," Walton said. She explained that a lack of open dialogue often contributes to suicide. "Suicide is really happening because of the things we're not talking about. The hope is really that we can talk about suicide before it happens, so that we can help people not get to that dangerous place."

Walton reflected on incidents like Mott's death as missed chances for intervention. She encouraged the public to notice and act on signs of distress in others.

"How many people interacted with this person? How many people noticed something? Those are all opportunities to intervene and provide care," Walton said.

She emphasized the value of direct and caring communication. Walton advised, "Simply speaking back to them in a caring way what you notice, 'Hey, I notice you don't seem yourself. I'm worried and I'm wondering what's going on.' Asking someone, directly, 'Are you thinking about suicide?' let's them know that they can talk to you about it. Help saves lives. Talking out loud about things saves lives."

According to data from the CDC, Colorado has one of the highest suicide rates in the country.

For individuals experiencing mental health crises or contemplating suicide, the 988 Colorado mental health line provides resources. Support is available by calling or texting 988.