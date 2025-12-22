WireNut Home Services delivers holiday joy with over 300 toy donations for Toys for Tots

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A local business is helping children enjoy the holiday spirit this Christmas season, and it is Absolutely Colorado.

WireNut Home Services collected 16 bins of toys and delivered more than 300 toys to Toys for Tots, surpassing last year's donation total.

Courtesy: WireNut

As part of this campaign, they waived their standard service fee for clients if they donated a new, unwrapped toy during a service call.

“At WireNut, we believe every child deserves to experience the magic of the season,” said Trent Urban, president of WireNut. “Last year, our community filled 13 bins of toys, and to exceed that with an estimated 300-plus toys is something we’re incredibly proud of. We’re grateful to everyone who helped make this possible.”

