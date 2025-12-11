Historic Penny Arcade hosts “Give!” tournament benefiting non-profits

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Six non-profits in the Manitou Springs region are talking big games before hitting the arcade games on Friday at the Manitou Springs Penny Arcade.

Group members will compete in skeeball, horse derby racing, air hockey and pop-a-shot. The winners will get arcade prizes, gift cards from local stores and, most importantly, bragging rights.

The arcade said all money paid by spectators and participants will benefit the non-profit organizations. People can choose which one they want to contribute to, or have their admission split up equally between the organizations.

The competition is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It costs $30 to specate, which includes all the quarters you need to play as many games as you wish at the arcade.

The participating groups are Rocky Mountain Women's Film, Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, Wild Connections, Manitou Art Center and the Pikes Peak Library District Foundation.