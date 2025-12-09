Santa’s helpers in Colorado Springs wrap presents for foster kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of Santa's helpers got together to wrap presents for foster children on Tuesday.

The special gathering was put on by Kids Crossing, a child placement agency that serves the Colorado Springs and Pueblo areas.

Volunteers got together to wrap gifts from the 2025 Christmas Toy Drive, which works to ensure every child in the system has presents under the tree.

The event comes after a big milestone for fostering in the Centennial State. This year, a new Colorado law went into effect, offering more support to kinship care foster families. Kinship care fostering is when a child is cared for by a family member, like a grandparent or a close family friend.

RELATED REPORTING: More resources are heading to families that kinship foster. Here’s where you can learn more

“Every year the need is great, but in 2025 especially,” said Sarah Bailey, director of recruitment for Kids

Crossing in a release. “For the first time ever, kinship foster families can register as foster care homes. This has driven an uptick in licensed foster homes, which is positive news, but we are hoping the community can help us support the increased demand for toys.”

If you would like to donate a gift to a Southern Colorado foster care child this holiday season, you can find the Kids Crossing gift registry by clicking here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.