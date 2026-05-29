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Noticias Locales

Comienzan las remodelaciones en el zoológico Cheyenne Mountain

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Published 10:55 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)--Personas ahora podrán entrar por un nuevo sitio cuando vayan al zoológico Cheyenne Mountain. Esta semana hubo una celebración para el nuevo centro de administración ahora hay nuevas esculturas, una tiendas de regalo y recuerdos y una cafeteria para que las personas disfruten de ella. Las esculturas representan las 200 jirafas que acaban de nacer el el zoológico.

Y esto solo es el comienzo de muchos proyectos que vendrán este verano incluyendo un centro internacional para ayudar con la conservación y el cuidado de las jirafas.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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