More resources are heading to families that kinship foster. Here’s where you can learn more

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new Colorado law is going into effect, offering more support to kinship care foster families. Kinship care fostering is when a child is cared for by a family member, like a grandparent, or a close family friend.

SB24-008, a bipartisan effort, was signed into law last year. It extends foster care certification to kinship placements, making families eligible for resources like tutoring and mental health treatment.

On Thursday, Sept. 18, Kids Crossing is holding an informational seminar for families from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Pueblo Library located at 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

Information will be available to families who want to get certified as a kinship care foster family. It will also include information on the resources available to current foster families.

“This is a major step forward in ensuring kids in foster care can stay with relatives or close family friends whenever possible, instead of a stranger,” said Ben Schoch, Director of Foster Care, Kids Crossing. “Research shows the entry into foster care is less traumatic when children are able to remain with family or someone they know.”

According to the Administration for Children and Families, about 38% of foster children in 2023 were living with a relative. With such a large number of foster children living in that type of placement, officials say it's important that they receive the same resources as other children in the system.

"We’ve crafted this legislation to remove barriers to kinship care by making it easier for relatives or others who have a significant relationship to the child to access certain resources such as housing, clothing and training," said Representative Mary Young last year.

According to Kids Crossing, their mission is to provide resources like management services, emergency support, respite, and support services to foster families. A spokesperson for the nonprofit says they have offices in Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and La Junta.

"Kids Crossing has over 30 years of supporting Colorado children in the child welfare system. We have 2 full mental health clinics and numerous support services in place to help children of all ages," said Schoch.

Anyone interested in learning more is encouraged to attend the informational meeting on Thursday evening. Schoch also encourages families to visit their website by clicking here.

